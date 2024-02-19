News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh train passenger sexually assaulted on service from Edinburgh Waverley to Falkirk

Police believe there may be a witness to the incident.
By Rhoda Morrison
Published 19th Feb 2024, 11:00 GMT
Updated 19th Feb 2024, 11:06 GMT
A man who sexually assaulted a woman on board a train from Edinburgh is being hunted by police.

The victim was assaulted by a man who sat next to her on the 8.03pm service from Edinburgh Waverley to Falkirk Grahamston on July 29 last year.

A woman was assaulted on a train from Edinburgh Waverley in July. Picture: Lauren Gilmour/PAA woman was assaulted on a train from Edinburgh Waverley in July. Picture: Lauren Gilmour/PA
Officers from British Transport Police believe a woman, who was travelling with a young child, may have witnessed the incident and are appealing to her to come forward.

The man is described as white, in his early 30s, with short, dark, spiky hair and a short beard. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a black t-shirt, a grey Adidas hoodie, blue denim jeans and brown boots.

Anyone with information is asked to contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 130 of January 16.

