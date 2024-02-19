Edinburgh train passenger sexually assaulted on service from Edinburgh Waverley to Falkirk
and live on Freeview channel 276
A man who sexually assaulted a woman on board a train from Edinburgh is being hunted by police.
The victim was assaulted by a man who sat next to her on the 8.03pm service from Edinburgh Waverley to Falkirk Grahamston on July 29 last year.
Officers from British Transport Police believe a woman, who was travelling with a young child, may have witnessed the incident and are appealing to her to come forward.
The man is described as white, in his early 30s, with short, dark, spiky hair and a short beard. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a black t-shirt, a grey Adidas hoodie, blue denim jeans and brown boots.
Anyone with information is asked to contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 130 of January 16.