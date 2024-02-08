Watch more of our videos on Shots!

ScotRail has announced it will operate as many services as possible between Edinburgh Waverley and Glasgow Queen Street via Falkirk High this weekend to serve the high numbers of passengers expected to visit the capital on Saturday.

On Saturday, February 10, Scotland will take on France in their first home match of their Six Nations campaign at Murrayfield following a dramatic opening day victory in Wales last weekend. Kick off on Saturday is set for 2.15pm.

The train operator will add extra seats to train services between 10am and 7pm on Saturday to help manage the increase in passenger numbers.

Phil Campbell, ScotRail customer operations director, said: “ScotRail is looking forward to helping fans travel to Scottish Gas Murrayfield to watch Scotland take on France this weekend, and we’ll be doing all we can to make their journey a seamless one. To support the event, we’re adding more seats to trains to and from Edinburgh throughout the day. However, customers should plan ahead as services are expected to be busy."

Mr Campbell added: “We’d also encourage customers to travel straight to Edinburgh Waverley to catch their train home after the game due to the limited access and capacity at Haymarket station.”

Rugby fans are being urged to plan ahead and allow additional time for travel, particularly on their journey home, due to limited access at Haymarket station caused by the ongoing redevelopment of an adjacent building. The building work has restricted access to Haymarket and reduced the capacity within the station by half.

This means that ScotRail is unable to provide its normal queuing system after the game, and the station will not be accessible via the ramp located at the rear of the station. Any customers travelling from Haymarket will be required to use the main entrance.

As a result, customers should expect longer waiting times for the train home, and some customers will be redirected to Edinburgh Waverley to catch their train due to the limited space available within Haymarket station. Fans are asked to consider travelling straight to Edinburgh Waverley after the final whistle to reduce their need to queue, or postponing their travel home until later in the evening.