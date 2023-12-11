Works to transform the former office block will begin early next year

A former office block in Edinburgh’s West End is set to be transformed into a new hotel with works beginning early next year.

It comes after international hotel operator Meininger agreed a deal with York-based property development company S Harrison, who acquired Osborne House in Haymarket in 2018.

S Harrison has worked with Edinburgh-based architect Comprehensive Design to transform the former 1970s office building, which will include 157 bedrooms and incorporate a bar and lounge area on the ground floor.

MEININGER Hotels: Osborne House in Haymarket is set to become a 157 bedroom hotel. York-based property development company S Harrison worked with Edinburgh-based architect Comprehensive Design to transform the former 1970s office building. Photo: Candid PR

Ann Scott, managing director at S Harrison, said: “We’re very pleased to agree this deal and look forward to seeing our vision for Osborne House begin to take shape. Edinburgh remains one of Europe’s most popular destinations for tourists and business travellers, hence our decision to hold this asset to further strengthen our investment portfolio.”

Ms Scott added Osborne House is located in a ‘vibrant area’ and will ‘no doubt it will become a very popular hotel’ due its close proximity to the tram line, Haymarket station, Murrayfield Stadium and Edinburgh’s city centre. The 157-bedroom Edinburgh hotel will have 549 beds in a mix of rooms including doubles and private multiple-bed rooms. It will also have a taxi drop off area, disabled parking and secure cycle storage.

Meininger hotels, who opened their first hotel in Berlin in 1999, offer flexible and affordable modern accommodation alongside a reception, lobby, lounge, breakfast room and bar, as well as a guest kitchen and games zone. The company has since grown considerably and now offers more than 19,000 beds in 26 European cities such as Kraków, Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Milan, Paris, Rome and Vienna.

Ajit Menon, chief executive at Meininger Hotels said: “We are excited to bring the proven and successful Meininger hybrid hotel concept to Edinburgh, re-entering the United Kingdom and further expanding our presence in Europe. We believe that Edinburgh, with its lively, diverse and unique nature resonates with the Meininger culture. Edinburgh attracts families, couples, backpackers, school groups, friends and business travellers alike, making the city a perfect fit for our brand.”

S Harrison has made a substantial investment in Edinburgh in recent years and this latest hotel project follows the company delivering the landmark boutique hotel for Malmaison in the heart of Edinburgh’s New Town. The work saw the Grade A listed Buchan House, on the north-west corner of St Andrew Square, converted into a stylish 72-bedroom hotel complete with Malmaison’s renowned Chez Mal Bar and Brasserie.

The developer also recently secured planning permission for two purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA) schemes consisting of 64 studio apartments, on East Newington Place off Newington Road and 76 studios within the historic surroundings of Canongate, just behind the Royal Mile.