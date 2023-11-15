Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A chic Moulin Rouge-style cocktail bar and lounge is set to make its debut in Edinburgh's West End next month.

Encore will open its doors on December 1 below the West End Brasserie restaurant on Hope Street, bringing Parisian flair to the Capital. The ‘lavish’ late night speakeasy will feature live music, DJs and a cocktail menu paying homage to the exuberant Bohemian style.

The venue will echo the styles of Moulin Rouge and La République, one of the most iconic Parisian districts. Ahead of the opening next month, owners have described the venue as a destination of ‘extravagance and opulence where you may experience pure, unadulterated fun'.

Artists impression of Encore set to open in December

Set to be one of the city's most glamorous cocktail bars, Encore will offer a signature menu of Scottish and French classics reinvented with the finest ingredients. From Beef Carpaccio to French onion soup dumplings and Charcuterie to share, small plates will also be on offer to pair with the cocktails.

Guests will be greeted by a ‘je ne sais quoi’ lighting installation in the entrance hall and the bar lounge will feature red velvet sofas, rich textile upholstery and booths. As a glamorous speakeasy venue, owners say sports or active wear is off-limits.

Encore is the latest venture from hospitality group Caledonian Heritable, owners of The Dome, luxury golf and spa resort Archerfield House, multi-award winning nightclub Why Not Club and Rose Street Gardens in Edinburgh City Centre.

