Edinburgh Christmas: St James Quarter brings in Christmas season with free music events and late opening
Christmas is just around the corner and the countdown is officially on at St James Quarter, which is planning to bring in the season with a bang.
To kick off the festive season, the centre is hosting a night of free music featuring local talent from 5pm on Wednesday, November 15. Singer Roisin McCarney will open the festive concert with an acoustic set of Christmas favourites. Her performance will be followed by carols from Rock Choir, a surprise performance from local dance troupe KIC Dance and a jazzy spin on some holiday classics from the Saltire Street Band. The acts will all rock around the Quarter’s magical star signalling the start of the holiday season.
From November 24, the centre will also be extending its festive opening hours, with retailers and restaurants staying open until 9pm. Restaurants and bars will also be open later so shoppers can treat themselves to a Christmas cocktail or festive feast.
Festive celebrations will continue throughout December, with choirs, performers and DJs filling the galleria with feel good festive tunes. All money donated during the performances will go to support the work of Edinburgh Women's Aid and Health in Mind.
Susan Hewlett, brand and marketing director at St James Quarter, said: “St James Quarter has quickly established itself as a must visit retail destination and we are delighted to be one of the first in the City to launch our festive programme, filling the galleria with the sights and sounds of Christmas.
“We are also delighted to have Charity Super.Mkt with us on Level 1 for the festive season and we encourage guests shopping for gifts or fabulous party wear to bring a donation of a pre-loved party dress, a sparkly handbag, a diamante necklace or indeed anything fantastically festive that can help to support the amazing charities in-situ including Shelter, Children’s Hospices of Scotland, Traid and Foursquare, creating a truly circular Christmas story.”