With just a week to go until Edinburgh Christmas Market 2023 is set to start, work is under way to transform the city into a winter wonderland.

Every year, millions of people across the world choose the Capital as their must-visit destination over the festive season, and with a packed seven-week programme, it’s no surprise. Here is everything you need to know about Edinburgh Christmas Market 2023 and Edinburgh’s Hogmanay celebrations.

When is Edinburgh Christmas Market 2023? Dates and opening times

A view overlooking the Christmas Market in Edinburgh. Photo by Stephen Bridger/ Getty.

The market kicks off on Friday, November 17 and runs for seven weeks until January 6. It will be open daily from 10am until 10pm. Christmas hours will differ slightly, with the market set to be open from 10am until 8pm on Christmas Eve and Boxing Day. It will be open from 10am until 7pm on Hogmanay and from 10am until 8pm on New Year’s Day. The market is closed on Christmas Day.

Where is Edinburgh Christmas Market 2023? Big Wheel, ice rink and market stalls

Edinburgh’s Christmas Market will be set up across a number of locations. In East Princes Street Gardens, visitors will be able to take in panoramic views of the city from the top of the Ferris wheel and take a ride on other fairground rides.

The Big Wheel, which is a firm favourite among visitors, will be open 10am until 10pm. East Princes Street Gardens will also be home to a magical Santa Train ride, various market stalls and plenty of mulled wine and food outlets.

A free-to-enter family fun zone will be in place in West Princes Street Gardens, with funfair rides, festive food and ‘warming zones’ offering hot chocolate and mulled wine among the activities on offer.

Santa Claus is coming to a different part of town this year, with his grotto set to take over St Andrew Square. Here, children will be able to listen to Santa Stories as well as receive a gift from the big man himself. Santa’s elves will also be on hand to help children send letters and Christmas lists to the North Pole via their dedicated station.

George Street will be home to the city's Christmas ice rink, which will be undercover meaning visitors can enjoy the fun whatever the weather. Hot drink and food stalls will be set up in George Street, where visitor can also hop on fairground rides or wander through the Artisan market.

The Ross Bandstand will host a programme of community focused, family-friendly events across the four weekends between Saturday 18 November and Sunday 10 December. The programme, with four key themes of light, music, dance and santa, will include live concerts, ceilidhs, silent discos, a Nativity Carols concert, When you Wish Upon a Star’s Santa Fun Run, and the Diwali Festival of Light.

Do you need tickets for Edinburgh Christmas Market? Ticket prices and how to book

While you do not have to book tickets to get into the market itself, there are several rides and events featured in the programme which require tickets. Among these are the Santa Stories events, the George Street ice rink, the Big Wheel and the Edinburgh’s Christmas opening concert on Saturday, November 18.

Big Wheel tickets cost £10 for a standard ticket, £8 for a concession and £7.50 per person for a family ticket. The ice rink costs £14 standard, £12 for a child aged 18 months to 12 years, and £13 for a concession. Penguin skate aids can also be hired for £5.

All tickets for events and rides can be booked on the Edinburgh Christmas website or can be paid for at the point of entry. Those who have an EH postcode are eligible for a 20 per cent discount should log into or register for an account before purchasing tickets.

What is on at Edinburgh’s Hogmanay 2023? Pulp concert and street party

Edinburgh has a special series of events planned for the 30th anniversary of its Hogmanay celebrations. Britpop legends Pulp have been announced as headliners for the big concert, which will see 10,000 fans gather in Princes Street Gardens. A further 30,000 are expected to turn up to the street party on Princes Street.