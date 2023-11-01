Edinburgh Christmas 2023: Santa Claus coming to a different part of town for festive celebrations
Santa Claus is coming to a different part of town for Edinburgh’s Christmas this year, with he and his elves due to set up their grotto in St Andrew Square.
Santa and his team of elves will take over the square from Saturday, 18 November through to January, 6, with children able to pen letters to the North Pole and listen to some Santa Stories. The grotto will also be home to a 10m tall Christmas tree and Social Bite’s Gift Donation point.
Edinburgh’s Christmas, presented by UniqueAssembly on behalf on City of Edinburgh Council, officially opens on Friday, November 17 featuring a host of more than 80 market stallholders across the Capital. While Santa has moved this year, Christmas markets will still take place in East Princes Street Gardens and George Street, featuring a host of local and continental food, drink, art, craft, and gift vendors.
Edinburgh’s Christmas celebrations will run for seven weeks until Saturday, January 6. The city centre will be packed full of Christmas activities with four locations to explore.
The main East Princes Street Gardens market opens early evening on November 17, while the Festive Family Funfair in West Princes Street Gardens, Santa’s Workshop and Social Bite Festival of Kindness at St Andrew Square, and the Ice Rink on George Street West will all open the following day. LocalMotive’s Castle Street Christmas Market will open on November 25.