Santa and his elves will be coming to St Andrew Square this year.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Santa Claus is coming to a different part of town for Edinburgh’s Christmas this year, with he and his elves due to set up their grotto in St Andrew Square.

Santa and his team of elves will take over the square from Saturday, 18 November through to January, 6, with children able to pen letters to the North Pole and listen to some Santa Stories. The grotto will also be home to a 10m tall Christmas tree and Social Bite’s Gift Donation point.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Santa is coming to town

Edinburgh’s Christmas celebrations will run for seven weeks until Saturday, January 6. The city centre will be packed full of Christmas activities with four locations to explore.