The most wonderful time of the year is right around the corner, and plans for Edinburgh’s world famous Christmas Market are under way.

This year, Edinburgh’s Christmas celebrations are expected to be as popular as ever, with people already making plans to visit the market. The market is often ranked one of the most popular in Europe and it will see Princes Street Gardens transformed into a winter wonderland packed with classic funfair rides and stalls.

More than 2.5 million locals and visitors visited the markets last year and it’s expected this year will again see crowds lining up to get in. For the first time, tickets will be required to enter the markets but they will be free of charge.

Shoppers at the Christmas Market at Princes Street Gardens Photo: Jane Barlow PA

Here is everything you need to know about Edinburgh Christmas Market 2023 and Edinburgh’s Hogmanay celebrations.

When is Edinburgh Christmas Market 2023? Dates and opening times

The market kicks off on November 17 and runs until January 6, 2024. It will be open daily from 10am until 10pm. Christmas hours will differ slightly, with the market set to be open from 10am until 8pm on Christmas Eve and Boxing Day. It will be open from 10am until 7pm on Hogmanay and from 10am until 8pm on New Year’s Day. The market is closed on Christmas Day.

Where is Edinburgh Christmas Market 2023? Big Wheel, stalls and live events

The Big Wheel and an array of rides will be situated at the top of East Princes Street Gardens, along with dozens of stalls selling gifts and decorations, as well as food and drink. Santa Land will be found in West Princes Street Gardens and George Street will be home to the spectacular Christmas Ice Rink.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will also be special live events, the Christmas Tree Maze and reindeer carousel. Santa Land, the Big Wheel and the outdoor ice rink will also be back this year. There is a series of fun festive events planned for Edinburgh this year, including the Christmas lights switch on and a big Hogmanay programme.

Do you need tickets for Edinburgh Christmas Market?

The 2023 Christmas Market will be free but entry tickets will be required. Organisers said the move is to manage crowd control following last year’s attendance of 2.5 million visitors. Details on how to book tickets will be available in the coming weeks.

Tickets can be booked online for the ice rink and the big wheel. For full details and booking visit https://edwinterfest.com/

What is on at Edinburgh’s Hogmanay 2023? Pulp concert and street party

Edinburgh has a special series of events planned for the 30th anniversary of its Hogmanay celebrations. Britpop legends Pulp have been announced as headliners for the big concert, which will see 10,000 fans gather in Princes Street Gardens. A further 30,000 are expected to turn up to the street party on Princes Street.