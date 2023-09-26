Superstars Pulp will bring in the bells in Edinburgh on December 31 with a hit-packed set

Britpop legends Pulp will headline this year’s Hogmanay celebrations in Edinburgh – marking the first time the iconic band has played in the city in over 20 years.

The Sheffield indie heroes, fronted by the inimitable Jarvis Cocker, will bring in the bells at the 30th Anniversary Concert in the Gardens, held in Princes Street Gardens on December 31.

Following a surprise 2023 reunion and run of sell-out summer shows, Pulp’s headline appearance at Edinburgh’s Hogmanay will see them perform hits like Common People, Disco 2000 and Do You Remember the First Time? beneath the majestic backdrop of Edinburgh Castle.

Pulp will headline this year’s Hogmanay celebrations in Edinburgh – marking the first time iconic band have played in the city in over 20 years. Photo: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Speaking ahead of the gig, Cocker said: “When your grandkids ask ‘Do you remember the first time Pulp played Edinburgh’s Hogmanay?’ What will your answer be? Come along and start 2024 in the very best way possible. Oh yes.”

The world-famous Edinburgh’s Hogmanay Street Party also welcomes 40,000 revellers into the city centre and Princes Street, to party their way into 2024 with friends old and new from around the world, counting down to the spectacular midnight moment.

Street Party revellers won’t miss out on Pulp’s headline set, with the full performance and DJ soundtracks being broadcast to screens throughout Princes Street in the Pop Zone with spectacular effects, to create one massive city centre party.

The Tartan Zone, on Waverley Bridge, presents a night of foot stompin’ music from across Scotland, headlined by the award-winning Elephant Sessions, joined by the incredible Kinnaris Quintet, and opening with an exhilarating hour of energetic ceilidh dancing from the islands with the Hannah Fisher Band.

The Disco Zone, hosted by Silent Adventures, will see 4,000 participants enjoy a giant outdoor Silent Disco with tunes from across 30 years of Edinburgh’s Hogmanay, battling alongside the biggest floor fillers from a host of DJ’s throughout the night.

And to celebrate 30 years of the Street Party, the best in live Street Theatre, drummers, pipers, vintage funfair rides, food and drink, will once again create a carnival atmosphere throughout the city centre leading up to the bells.

Directors of UniqueAssembly, who create and produce Edinburgh’s Hogmanay on behalf of the City of Edinburgh Council. said: “Reaching the milestone 30th anniversary for Edinburgh’s Hogmanay is a phenomenal achievement, which since 1993 has welcomed millions of party people to celebrate at the Home of Hogmanay.

“We wanted to make sure that this year was extra special for our audiences and are thrilled to welcome Pulp to the party. This will be the hottest ticket in town, and we recommend people grab their tickets fast to make sure they don’t miss out.”

An expanded four-day programme of world-class events will run from Friday 29 December 2023 – Monday 1 January 2024, kicking-off celebrations on 29 December.

The full Edinburgh’s Hogmanay programme and ticket details will be released in the coming weeks, but other confirmed events taking place over the four-day Edinburgh’s Hogmanay 2023/24 festival include the return of the Torchlight Procession (Dec 29) with presenting partner EventScotland and in support of homeless charity Social Bite, the Night Afore Disco Party (Dec 30) beneath Edinburgh Castle, and a packed programme of free New Year’s Day events for young and old, with the return of the First Footin’ culture trail, welcoming artists from across Scotland to perform in landmark buildings, pubs, cafes and venues throughout the city centre, and Sprogmanay family events in the Old Town.

Cammy Day, the leader of City of Edinburgh Council: said: “The excellent news that pop-pioneers Pulp are set to headline the 30th Anniversary Concert in the Gardens, as part of Edinburgh’s Hogmanay celebrations, is testament to the international reputation that our city and festivals command.

“After the difficult years of the pandemic, I’m overjoyed that our festivals are back to their brilliant best and providing such high calibre cultural offerings for our residents and visitors.

“I would like to thank Unique Assembly and all our other fantastic partners who have worked so hard on delivering our winter festivals. This year’s New Year’s Eve festivities are set to be some of the finest that Edinburgh has ever seen. I’m sure we’ll all fondly remember the first time that Pulp will see Princes Street Gardens and Edinburgh into 2024.”

VisitScotland’s director of events, Paul Bush OBE, said: “Edinburgh’s world-famous Hogmanay celebrations are the perfect way to ring in the New Year. Whether it’s taking part in the Torchlight Procession, dancing away to pop heroes Pulp or First Footin through the city centre, this year’s expanded four-day programme offer the chance for friends and family to connect, enjoy and share in a number of memorable experiences.

“EventScotland is proud to be continuing its support of Edinburgh’s Hogmanay as it celebrates it 30th anniversary. Having events of this scale in our calendar reinforces our position as a world-leading events destination and reinforces Scotland’s place as the perfect stage for events.”

Concert in the Gardens with Pulp and special guests to be announced, takes place on Sunday, December 31 in West Princes Street Gardens, from 9pm to 12.50am. Tickets go on general release Friday, September 29 at 10am from www.edinburghshogmanay.com priced from £75 inc. booking fees and 50p charity donation. A limited Concert in the Gardens pre-sale is available to those registered with www.edinburghshogmanay.com and will begin Thursday, September 28 at 10am.

Edinburgh’s Hogmanay Street Party tickets are on-sale now priced £28.50 inc. fees and charity donation, and discounted EH Postcode Resident Street Party Tickets £23.50 inc. fees and charity donation. Tickets for the Street Party Silent Disco with Silent Adventure are priced £7.50 inc. fees and require a full Street Party ticket to purchase. Spaces for the Silent Disco Zone are limited and available on a first-come-first-served basis. 50p from every Concert in the Gardens and Street Party ticket purchased will be donated to homeless charity Social Bite, and additional online donations can be made when purchasing tickets.