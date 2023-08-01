News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
‘Traumatised’ family’s home flooded with ‘dirty brown’ sewage
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Madonna 'lucky to be alive' after battle with bacterial infection
Love Island winter series ‘axed’ due to low ratings
Eight hospitalised after 'chemical substance' set off in nightclub

Edinburgh Britpop memories: 15 photos including Oasis, Blur, Suede, Ocean Colour Scene and Jarvis Cocker

Edinburgh connections to Britpop in pictures
Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 1st Aug 2023, 14:57 BST
Updated 1st Aug 2023, 14:57 BST

We’ve taken a look back in our photo archive to find classic Britpop Edinburgh memories, whether that be bands from the genre born in the 90s such as Blur and Oasis playing the Capital, Britpop stars making surprise appearances, or Edinburgers going crazy for the “drunken guitar pop” as Noel Gallagher once called it.

We found photos of Britpop bands appearing here over the years, including Oasis, Blur, Suede, Ocean Colour Scene and The Charlatans, and our very own Finley Quaye.

Jarvis Cocker, lead singer of Britpop group Pulp, arriving at the Edinburgh Film Festival Opening Premiere at the Odeon Cinema in 1997.

1. Common People

Jarvis Cocker, lead singer of Britpop group Pulp, arriving at the Edinburgh Film Festival Opening Premiere at the Odeon Cinema in 1997. Photo: GRAHAM HAMILTON

Photo Sales
Oasis lead singer Liam Gallagher out for a few pints in Edinburgh ahead of Oasis's gig at Murrayfield in 2009. Liam stopped for pictures with fans outside The Halfway House pub on Fleshmarket close.

2. Roll With It

Oasis lead singer Liam Gallagher out for a few pints in Edinburgh ahead of Oasis's gig at Murrayfield in 2009. Liam stopped for pictures with fans outside The Halfway House pub on Fleshmarket close. Photo: Ian Georgeson

Photo Sales
Damon Albarn on stage at the Corn Exchange in Edinburgh as Blur played the first live gig at the new venue in December 1999.

3. All a Blur

Damon Albarn on stage at the Corn Exchange in Edinburgh as Blur played the first live gig at the new venue in December 1999. Photo: TERRY MCGOURTY

Photo Sales
Edinburgh's very own Britpop star, reggae rocker and former Hibs ballboy Finley Quaye enjoyed success in the 1990s, with his debut album Maverick A Strike spawning hit singles including Sunday Shining and Even After All.

4. Finley Quaye

Edinburgh's very own Britpop star, reggae rocker and former Hibs ballboy Finley Quaye enjoyed success in the 1990s, with his debut album Maverick A Strike spawning hit singles including Sunday Shining and Even After All. Photo: JEREMY STOCKTON

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:EdinburghBritpopBlurSuedeOasisJarvis CockerNoel Gallagher