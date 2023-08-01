We’ve taken a look back in our photo archive to find classic Britpop Edinburgh memories, whether that be bands from the genre born in the 90s such as Blur and Oasis playing the Capital, Britpop stars making surprise appearances, or Edinburgers going crazy for the “drunken guitar pop” as Noel Gallagher once called it.
We found photos of Britpop bands appearing here over the years, including Oasis, Blur, Suede, Ocean Colour Scene and The Charlatans, and our very own Finley Quaye.
1. Common People
Jarvis Cocker, lead singer of Britpop group Pulp, arriving at the Edinburgh Film Festival Opening Premiere at the Odeon Cinema in 1997. Photo: GRAHAM HAMILTON
2. Roll With It
Oasis lead singer Liam Gallagher out for a few pints in Edinburgh ahead of Oasis's gig at Murrayfield in 2009. Liam stopped for pictures with fans outside The Halfway House pub on Fleshmarket close. Photo: Ian Georgeson
3. All a Blur
Damon Albarn on stage at the Corn Exchange in Edinburgh as Blur played the first live gig at the new venue in December 1999. Photo: TERRY MCGOURTY
4. Finley Quaye
Edinburgh's very own Britpop star, reggae rocker and former Hibs ballboy Finley Quaye enjoyed success in the 1990s, with his debut album Maverick A Strike spawning hit singles including Sunday Shining and Even After All. Photo: JEREMY STOCKTON