Oasis have played several unforgettable gigs in Edinburgh over the years – and we’ve rounded up a selection of photos from a few of them...

From the minute Oasis burst onto the music scene with anthem-packed debut album Definitely Maybe in 1994, they were on the fast-track to world domination.

The Manchester indie band went from playing an intimate show at La Belle Angele in 1994 to performing for tens of thousands at Murrayfield Stadium in both 2000 and 2009.

Oasis had many bust-up over the years, and they split for the final time in 2009 after Noel Gallagher’s heated confrontation with his younger brother Liam at Rock en Seine festival near Paris.

Definitely Maybe turns 30 next year, and fans are praying this gets them back together, but for now, we will have to make do with memories of their finest shows.

Take a look through our photo gallery to see some of Oasis’s biggest moments in Edinburgh – and let us know if you were at any of these gigs.

1 . Oasis in Edinburgh Take a look through our photo gallery to see some of Oasis’s finest moments in Edinburgh Photo: Third Party Photo Sales

2 . Full house A picture of the crowd at Murrayfield Stadium during the Oasis gig in on June 17, 2009. Photo: TSPL Photo Sales

3 . Oasis of calm Noel Gallagher looks as laid-back as ever while Oasis perform at Murrayfield Stadium in 2009. Photo: Jane Barlow Photo Sales

4 . Hey, Mr Tambourine Man Liam Gallagher with his tambourine as Oasis performed a now legendary gig at Murrayfield Stadium on July 29, 2000. Photo: NEIL HANNA Photo Sales