Here’s everything you need to know about Edinburgh’s Hogmanay Street Party and the Concert in the Gardens.

EDINBURGH’S HOGMANAY WORLD FAMOUS STREET PARTY31 December 21:00 – 00:30 Princes Street (Gates Open 20:00, Last Admission 22:30) SOLD OUT

The world-famous Edinburgh’s Hogmanay Street Party returns to the Capital’s historic city centre this December to once again light up the Edinburgh skies at one of the world’s greatest New Year celebrations.

Set against the stunning backdrop of the Edinburgh Castle, 30,000 revellers from around the globe will dance their way into 2023 with live DJ soundtracks, giant screens and a delicious selection of street food and drink throughout the arena.

For the first time ever, Street Party revellers will become part of the show and the spectacular Midnight Moment, with personal LED Wristbands lighting up the party on Princes Street, connecting friends old and new from around the world.

Collaborating with tech innovators Xylobands, Edinburgh’s Hogmanay joins a list of high-profile international events, including Glastonbury and Commonwealth Games Opening Ceremony 2022, to embrace the technology, connecting audiences directly to music, making them part of an unforgettable and visually stunning show. The wristbands work by creating multiple flash patterns with RGB colour-changing LEDs programmed to music to create a vast array of visual effects.

Edinburgh’s Hogmanay welcomes the return of pyrotechnic wizards Titanium to once again design one of the world’s best New Year firework displays, launched from the stunning setting of Edinburgh Castle for an unforgettable firework and light Midnight Moment.

Pop legends Pet Shop Boys headline the Edinburgh Hogmanay Concert in the Gardens on Saturday, December 31.

IMPORTANT INFO

- There are three main entrances to the Edinburgh’s Hogmanay Street Party:

- Bank Street / Top of The Mound (South City Centre).

- Princes Street East End via Balmoral Hotel (East City Centre).

- Frederick Street (North City Centre).

- All Tickets specify which entrance should be used to access the Street Party.

- All tickets for the Hogmanay Celebrations this year are paperless e-tickets. On the night, just show the QR code in your confirmation email to our Front of House team, and they will scan this to allow entry.

- Please have the QR code ready to show upon your arrival and be aware that internet access may be limited due to the large number of people in the area.

- LED Wristbands will be distributed to audience members upon entry to the Street Party.

- Please note Edinburgh’s Hogmanay Street Party tickets DO NOT allow access into the Concert in the Gardens event in West Princes Street Gardens.

- Re-Entry to the event is NOT permitted (i.e. leaving the Street Party arena and then trying to regain admittance).

- No persons under 12 years of age are permitted at the Street Party.

- Anyone under 16 years must be accompanied by an adult over 18 years of age.

- Alcohol can be brought into the Street Party event arena in only plastic or metal containers under 500ml. Glass is not permitted.

- The maximum number of containers you can bring into the Street Party event arena is 4 per person.

- This event has a strict NO-DRONE policy.

- Avoid bringing any bags larger than a sheet of A3 paper (297mm x 420mm).

- Please note, in the interests of safety, Event Organisers reserve the right to conduct security searches of bags and clothing on entry.

CONCERT IN THE GARDENS – 31 December21:00 – 00:55 West Princes Street Gardens (Gates Open 20:00 Last Admission 22:30)

Premium Tickets SOLD OUT

Enclosure Tickets SOLD OUT

Gardens Tickets LIMITED AVAILABILITY £70.00 (incl Booking Fee).

Please note: Tickets are Strictly non-refundable, exchangeable or transferable and can only be purchased from edinburghshogmanay.com or Ticketmaster.

Concert in the Gardens is hosted by comedian Susie McCabe. One of the fastest selling acts at the Glasgow international comedy festival, Susie has multiple Scottish comedy awards under her belt for Best Headliner and Best Show which she collected for her Solo show Domestic Disaster. Susie even took it to Edinburgh Fringe for a sold out run in 2019.

Opening for Pet Shop Boys are Elle Jo - Pretty Ugly DJs who has been a resident DJ at legendary club nights across Glasgow at The Arches (Death Disco), O2 ABC (We Love Pop) and SWG3 (Obsession) over the past 15 years, alongside promoting Pretty Ugly at The Admiral Bar – Glasgow’s longest running alternative club night.

Alongide Elle Jo are DJ Joseph Malik who has been releasing music and DJ’ing since 1994 and his ‘Diverse Pt. 3’ LP, on Ramrock Red Records, was chosen by radio presenter, Craig Charles as his BBC 6 Music ‘Album of the Year’ and Daniel Walls, an Edinburgh based multi-faceted musician, songwriter, producer, member of the Easter Road Northern Soul Band and DJ.

Acclaimed as the most successful pop duo in the world, Pet Shop Boys return nine years after they played the sold-out event in 2013 to welcome the arrival of 2023 with a greatest-hits show.

Pet Shop Boys have toured extensively this year and have seen their music embraced by new generations of music fans around the world.

The Edinburgh’s Hogmanay Concert in the Gardens has presented some of the best live music acts in the world in one of the most spectacular concert settings underneath Edinburgh Castle. This truly is the best view in the house, giving you an unforgettable New Year experience of world-class live music and fireworks.

This year, for the first time ever, audience members will become part of the show with their very own LED wristbands to light up the night and unite everyone for a spectacular moment as everyone counts down to 2023.

IMPORTANT INFO

- Concert in the Gardens LED Wristbands will be distributed to audience members upon entry to the Concert in the Gardens arena. Please DO NOT take a Street Party LED wristband on entry; this will not work within the Concert in the Gardens event.

- Concert in the Gardens LED wristbands will be returned to event staff on departure from the event.

- Please note NO ALCOHOL CAN be brought into the Concert in the Gardens event.

- There are three main entrances to the Concert in the Gardens arena in West Princes Street Gardens.

- The Mound Entrance Gate (West Princes Street Garden Floral Clock) inside the Edinburgh’s Hogmanay Street Party

- Princes Street West End Gate (West End of Princes Street)

- Accessible Entrance via Kings Stables Road

- Re-Entry to the Concert in the Gardens is NOT permitted (i.e. leaving the Concert in the Gardens concert arena into the Street Party and then trying to regain admittance)

- No persons under 12 years of age are permitted at the Street Party/Concert in the Gardens.

- Anyone under 16 years must be accompanied by an adult over 18 years of age.

- This event has a strict NO-DRONE policy.

- Avoid bringing any bags larger than a sheet of A3 paper (297mm x 420mm).

- Please note, in the interests of safety, Event Organisers reserve the right to conduct security searches of bags and clothing on entry.

