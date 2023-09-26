Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Edinburgh’s Christmas Market has been named one of the best in the UK, in a study carried out by the International Drivers Association.

The rankings have been calculated using the latest Google Search data in 2023, which shows there were 136,000 searches for ‘Edinburgh Christmas Market’. And Edinburgh’s market came in at fourth on the like and the most popular in Scotland.

The study found Edinburgh's market stands out for its stunning location, under the shadow of the historic Edinburgh Castle. It said: “The fantastic mix of unique gifts, festive food and drinks, and a jovial atmosphere make it a must-visit.”

A view overlooking the Christmas Market in Edinburgh. Photo by Stephen Bridger/ Getty.

The only other Scottish Christmas market to make the UK top 10 list was Glasgow, with 98,000 Google searches placing it eighth.

Topping the UK list is Bath Christmas Market, with 140,000 searches online. This market features over 150 chalets, each housing high-quality handmade crafts, food items, and Christmas decorations. The study said: “The vision of twinkling lights against the backdrop of Bath Abbey is not to be missed.”

Julianna Marshall, of the International Drivers Association, said: "Exploring UK's Christmas markets is a magical experience that can warm any winter’s chill. As the festive season approaches, it's time to plan your visits. Come for the food, stay for the crafts, but above all, soak up the unique atmosphere that only a Christmas market in the UK can offer. The lights are on, the stalls are open, and the magic of the season awaits. So, where will your festivities take you this year?

"In the heart of winter, Christmas markets bring warmth and light to the darkest corners of the United Kingdom. For savvy travellers, Google search data sheds a light on which markets to explore."

Shoppers at the Christmas Market on Edinburgh's Princes Street during New Year's Eve 2021. Photo by Jane Barlow/ PA.