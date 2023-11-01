Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for Edinburgh this week as the Capital is set to be deluged by heavy rain.

A yellow weather warning for heavy and persistent rain is in place in Edinburgh for Thursday 2 and Friday 3 November. Forecasters said the rain may cause flooding and disruption across parts of Scotland, including Edinburgh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Storm Ciarán could bring disruption the Met Office has said, as they extended the yellow weather warning from northern England further north to cover eastern parts of Scotland.

Flood roads in the Capital

It’s warned homes and businesses could be flooded, delays or cancellations to train and bus services are also possible, while, spray and flooding is likely to lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures. There is a chance that some communities could become cut off by flooded roads.

A number of flooding alerts have also been issued for Fife, Central Scotland and across other parts of the country. It comes after Storm Babet saw rain and high winds batter the country.

Day by day forecast

Wednesday

Cloudy with outbreaks of heavy rain and strong easterly winds. Showers in the afternoon, with drier spells and some sunshine. Highs of 12 degrees with temperature set to drop to 4 or 5 degrees at night.

Thursday

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heavy rain is forecast from 11am throughout the whole day with strong winds and highs of 9 degrees.

Friday