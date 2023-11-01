News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh weather: Met Office issues weather warning as Edinburgh to be hit by heavy rain

A yellow weather warning has been issued for Edinburgh.
By Jolene Campbell
Published 1st Nov 2023, 11:03 GMT
The Met Office has issued a weather warning for Edinburgh this week as the Capital is set to be deluged by heavy rain.

A yellow weather warning for heavy and persistent rain is in place in Edinburgh for Thursday 2 and Friday 3 November. Forecasters said the rain may cause flooding and disruption across parts of Scotland, including Edinburgh.

Storm Ciarán could bring disruption the Met Office has said, as they extended the yellow weather warning from northern England further north to cover eastern parts of Scotland.

Flood roads in the CapitalFlood roads in the Capital
It’s warned homes and businesses could be flooded, delays or cancellations to train and bus services are also possible, while, spray and flooding is likely to lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures. There is a chance that some communities could become cut off by flooded roads.

A number of flooding alerts have also been issued for Fife, Central Scotland and across other parts of the country. It comes after Storm Babet saw rain and high winds batter the country.

Day by day forecast

Wednesday

Cloudy with outbreaks of heavy rain and strong easterly winds. Showers in the afternoon, with drier spells and some sunshine. Highs of 12 degrees with temperature set to drop to 4 or 5 degrees at night.

Thursday

Heavy rain is forecast from 11am throughout the whole day with strong winds and highs of 9 degrees.

Friday

The rain is set to clear as the wind eases during Friday. Saturday will stay mainly dry with a few showers building later, continuing into Sunday.

