Six Nations 2024: 15 Edinburgh bars and pubs showing Scotland’s Six Nations rugby opener against Wales

The 2024 Six Nations rugby tournament kicks off this weekend – and plenty pubs around Edinburgh will be showing the action live on big screens.
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 1st Feb 2024, 15:43 GMT

Scotland go head-to-head with Wales in their opening match at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on Saturday.

This weekend's showdown against ‘The Dragons’ kicks off at 4.45pm, and Gregor Townsend’s bravehearts can expect a tough test. The match marks the 130th match of this colourful contest, with Wales leading the series 75 wins to 51.

As Scotland aim to end a 22-year hoodoo in Cardiff, plenty of rugby fans across Edinburgh will be looking for a venue to watch all the action unfold. Luckily, there’s plenty of great boozer showing the game.

For those looking to catch the match, we’ve put together a list of 15 bars in the Capital screening Wales v Scotland.

1. Malones

The Irish pub near Haymarket is known for its electric sports atmosphere, and will be a great choice for those wanting to watch the Six Nations. Photo: Ryan Snedden

2. The Three Sisters

The Three Sisters, situated, at 139 Cowgate is an Edinburgh institution. Wrap up warm and sit in the outdoor beer garden with its large screens, or head inside the huge venue for a warmer watching experience. Photo: Lisa Ferguson

3. The Pear Tree

The Pear Tree in Nicolson Street, Newington, is famed for its large beer garden which boasts one of the biggest outdoor screens in Edinburgh. You can also watch the action inside the venue, which has various screens. Photo: Google Maps

4. The Golf Tavern

The Golf Tavern, in Bruntsfield, has been around since 1456. Enjoy all the action from the Six Nations with a backdrop of breathtaking views of Arthur's Seat, and some top-notch pub grub. Photo: Google Streetview

