Two men were shot outside the Anchor Inn pub minutes before the Bells.

Detectives have launched a murder investigation after a gangster was shot outside a Granton pub on Hogmanay.

Around 11.50pm police were called to reports of two men being seriously injured after a firearm was discharged in Granton Crescent.

Emergency services attended and the two men were taken to hospital.

A 38-year-old man was pronounced dead a short time later. He has been named locally as gangster Marc Webley. A 39-year-old man remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Webley was previously convicted of being involved in a gangland shooting. It has been reported he was out celebrating with friends when he was shot in a gang-related attack.

His brother Don posted a picture of him on Facebook on New Year’s Day, with many people leaving messages of condolence. Edinburgh lottery winner Jane Park also posted a tribute to the 38-year-old.

Road closures remain in place on Granton Road and Granton Crescent while police enquiries continue to establish the full circumstances.

Detective Superintendent Graham Grant said: “This is believed to have been a targeted incident and our thoughts and condolences are with the family and friends of both men involved.

“Enquiries are at a very early stage to establish the full circumstances surrounding what happened, and while officers have already gathered CCTV and spoken to various people who were in the area at the time, I’d urge anyone with information who hasn’t yet spoken to us to come forward.

“In particular if anyone has private CCTV, doorbell footage or dashcam of the Granton Crescent/Road area around the time of the incident, please bring it to our attention.

“This incident will undoubtedly have caused concern in the local community and officers will be carrying out extra patrols of the area and I’d like to reassure the public that everything possible is being done to trace whoever is responsible.”