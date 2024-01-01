Cops raced to the scene of the shooting in the countdown to New Year.

Photo: LISA FERGUSON A man was shot outside The Anchor Inn, West Granton Road on New Years Eve

A gangland figure was shot dead outside a pub in Granton minutes before revellers across the Capital celebrated the New Year.

Officers were called to the Anchor Inn on West Granton Road just ten minutes before midnight. They locked down several roads including Granton Road and Granton Crescent.

It’s understood that Marc Webley, 38, was pronounced dead at the scene. Family and friends sent messages of condolences to Marc’s brother Don Webley on Facebook after he posted a family photo.

Photo: Lisa Ferguson Police investigate after a man was shot outside The Anchor Inn, West Granton Road on New Years Eve

A local source said: “The guy was a well known gangland figure. He was shot in the neck as he left his local. People thought the gun shots were fireworks.”

Posting on X formerly Twitter Police said:

“Road closures are in place on Granton Road and Granton Crescent following an incident which was reported to police around 11.50pm on Sunday, 31 December.

​Officers are at the scene and closures will remain in place while enquiries continue to establish the full circumstances.”

Forensics were still at the scene on Monday, 1 January while Police investigate the shooting.

Councillor Kevin Lang said: “My family and I were walking home in the small hours and had to take a big detour because so much of West Granton Road was cordoned off. It looked like a very serious issue. The police were clearly working hard to keep the area clear and deserve huge credit for trying to keep people safe. It’s awful to see something like this on what should be a night of fun and celebration.”