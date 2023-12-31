The family were at their home in Sylvan Way, Bathgate, at around 4.30pm on Saturday, December 30, when two men entered the property. Both men were white and around 6ft, with Scottish accents. They were wearing dark clothing and their faces were covered.

Detective Constable Emma Thacker, of West Lothian CID, said: “This break-in occurred while the family were at home and it caused them considerable alarm and upset. It's vital we trace the men responsible, and I am appealing to anyone who saw anything suspicious or may have information that could assist with our enquiries to please get in touch.“In addition, anyone with private CCTV or dash-cam footage that could help with our investigation is also asked to contact us.” Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting reference 2443 of Saturday, December 30.