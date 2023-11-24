Thieves raid East Lothian pub as owners plea for help after being broken into for third time in a month
An East Lothian pub has made a desperate plea for information after it was broken into for the third time in a month.
The Horseshoe Tavern, at Newbigging in Musselburgh, announced on Facebook that it was targeted by thieves early on Wednesday, November 22.
In a post on social media, the owners of the popular boozer appealed for anyone with information regarding the break-in to get in touch.
Writing on Facebook, they said: “Guys we were broken into again early hours of Wednesday morning. Any info would be appreciated.”
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of a break-in and theft to a premises on Newbigging, Musselburgh, around 7.05am on Wednesday, 22 November, 2023.
“Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 0460 of 22 November, 2023.”
It’s not the first time thieves have raided The Horseshoe Tavern. In October, the pub was broken into two nights in a row, and was forced to close its doors.