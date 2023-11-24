Thieves break into Musselburgh pub for the third time in the space of a month

An East Lothian pub has made a desperate plea for information after it was broken into for the third time in a month.

The Horseshoe Tavern, at Newbigging in Musselburgh, announced on Facebook that it was targeted by thieves early on Wednesday, November 22.

In a post on social media, the owners of the popular boozer appealed for anyone with information regarding the break-in to get in touch.

The Horseshoe Tavern in Musselburgh was raided by thieves in the early hours of November 22.

Writing on Facebook, they said: “Guys we were broken into again early hours of Wednesday morning. Any info would be appreciated.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of a break-in and theft to a premises on Newbigging, Musselburgh, around 7.05am on Wednesday, 22 November, 2023.

“Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 0460 of 22 November, 2023.”