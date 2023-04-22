These are some of the very best restaurants in East Lothian, according to Tripadvisor reviews
1. The 10 best restaurants in East Lothian, according to Tripadvisor
Take a look through our photo gallery to see which East Lothian restaurants Tripadvisor reviewers rate highest. Photo: Third Party
2. Caffe Luca
Where: 58 High Street, Haddington EH41 3ED. One Tripadvisor reviewer said: 'Fantastic. Coffee great, and pizza. Super welcome, coupled with great attentive service. Will be going back. Prices very very good.' Photo: Third Party
3. Gurkha Bar and Restaurant
Where: 96 North High Street Close, Musselburgh EH21 6AS. One Tripadvisor reviewer said: 'Fantastic food , friendly staff and great atmosphere. We arrived early which was no problem for the staff - they were very attentive and treated us so well.' Photo: Third Party
4. Osteria
Where: 71 High Street, North Berwick EH39 4HG. One Tripadvisor reviewer said: 'This restaurant did not disappoint. Everything we ate was wonderful. Angelo was very helpful and the whole experience for us was great! I would recommend anyone who is in the area to go there.' Photo: Third Party