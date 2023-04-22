News you can trust since 1873
10 pictures of East Lothian's very best restaurants according to Tripadvisor - including The Waterside Bistro

These are some of the very best restaurants in East Lothian, according to Tripadvisor reviews

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 22nd Apr 2023, 04:55 BST

If you’re looking for an enjoyable meal in East Lothian, look no further as we have come up with a list of the 10 top-rated restaurants in the area.

Take a look through our photo gallery to see which ones Tripadvisor reviewers rate highest, and let us know your own favourites in the comments section before you go.

1. The 10 best restaurants in East Lothian, according to Tripadvisor

Where: 58 High Street, Haddington EH41 3ED. One Tripadvisor reviewer said: 'Fantastic. Coffee great, and pizza. Super welcome, coupled with great attentive service. Will be going back. Prices very very good.'

2. Caffe Luca

Where: 58 High Street, Haddington EH41 3ED. One Tripadvisor reviewer said: 'Fantastic. Coffee great, and pizza. Super welcome, coupled with great attentive service. Will be going back. Prices very very good.' Photo: Third Party

Where: 96 North High Street Close, Musselburgh EH21 6AS. One Tripadvisor reviewer said: 'Fantastic food , friendly staff and great atmosphere. We arrived early which was no problem for the staff - they were very attentive and treated us so well.'

3. Gurkha Bar and Restaurant

Where: 96 North High Street Close, Musselburgh EH21 6AS. One Tripadvisor reviewer said: 'Fantastic food , friendly staff and great atmosphere. We arrived early which was no problem for the staff - they were very attentive and treated us so well.' Photo: Third Party

Where: 71 High Street, North Berwick EH39 4HG. One Tripadvisor reviewer said: 'This restaurant did not disappoint. Everything we ate was wonderful. Angelo was very helpful and the whole experience for us was great! I would recommend anyone who is in the area to go there.'

4. Osteria

Where: 71 High Street, North Berwick EH39 4HG. One Tripadvisor reviewer said: 'This restaurant did not disappoint. Everything we ate was wonderful. Angelo was very helpful and the whole experience for us was great! I would recommend anyone who is in the area to go there.' Photo: Third Party

