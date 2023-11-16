Finalists for Scotland’s Gastro Pub of the Year announced – with four Edinburgh venues in the running

Edinburgh has some amazing gastro pubs – and four of the city’s finest are competing to be crowned Scotland’s best.

It comes as the finalists for the first ever Drink Awards Scotland are announced, with several businesses from the Capital making the shortlists across various categories.

The four local venues battling to be named as the nation’s best gastro pub are The Queens Arms (Frederick Street), The King’s Wark (The Shore), The Scran and Scallie (Comely Bank Road) and Red Squirrel (Lothian Road). They will be competing for honours against venues in Glasgow, Stirling, Cupar, Peebles and Munlochy.

The winners will be crowned on November 21 at a glitzy ceremony in Glasgow, which will see industry professionals come together for a celebration and networking opportunity.

A spokesperson for the Drink Awards Scotland 2023 said: “We would like to thank the public for their participation in our nomination process. The large number of nominations reflects the passion and dedication displayed by this year’s finalists.

“It is truly inspiring and showcases the vibrant and ever-evolving pub and bar scene in Scotland. We congratulate all the finalists for their remarkable achievements.”

