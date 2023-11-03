The 4 Edinburgh pubs named as finalists for Scotland's Sports Bar of the Year award

Four popular pubs in Edinburgh up for Scotland’s ‘Sports Bar of the Year’ award for 2023

Four Edinburgh pubs will compete against venues from around the country to be crowned ‘Sports Bar of the Year’.

It comes as the finalists for the first ever Drink Awards Scotland were announced, with several businesses from the Capital making the shortlists across various categories.

The four local venues battling to be named as the nation’s best sports bars are Belushi’s (Market Street), Footlights Bar and Grill (Spittal Street), The Chanter (Bread Street) and Murrayfield Sports Bar (Westfield Road). They will be competing for honours against venues in Glasgow, Greenock, Falkirk, Dundee and Dumfries.

The winners will be crowned on the November 21 at an glitzy ceremony in Glasgow, which will see industry professionals come together for a celebration and networking opportunity.

A spokesperson for the Drink Awards Scotland 2023 said: “We would like to thank the public for their participation in our nomination process. The large number of nominations reflects the passion and dedication displayed by this year’s finalists.

“It is truly inspiring and showcases the vibrant and ever-evolving pub and bar scene in Scotland. We congratulate all the finalists for their remarkable achievements.”

