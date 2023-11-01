Three Edinburgh bars up for Scotland’s Beer Garden of the Year award for 2023

The finalists for the Drink Awards Scotland 2023 have been announced – and one of the categories sees three Edinburgh bars competing for the Beer Garden of the Year award.

Granted, it could be a while before we get to enjoy al fresco drinks again in Auld Reekie – but at least we’ll know where to go when the sun shines again.

Up against seven other Scottish venues, are a trio of Edinburgh venues beloved by locals: perennial student favourite The Pear Tree, the photo-worthy Rose Street Garden, and ultra-stylish Bruntsfield bar and restaurant The Blackbird.

The awards look to celebrate the very best pubs, bars, gastropubs and retailers from across Scotland. The winners will be crowned on November 21 at a glitzy ceremony in Glasgow which will see industry professionals come together for a celebration and networking opportunity.

A spokesperson for the Drink Awards Scotland 2023 said: “We would like to thank the public for their participation in our nomination process.

“The large number of nominations reflects the passion and dedication displayed by this year’s finalists. It is truly inspiring and showcases the vibrant and ever-evolving pub and bar scene in Scotland. We congratulate all the finalists for their remarkable achievements.”

