These are the priciest places to buy a home in the city

It's no secret that buying a house, and even renting a property, in Edinburgh is becoming increasingly difficult, with the city among one of the most expensive places to live in the UK.

Property market figures released by the ESPC show house prices falling in Edinburgh, with the average property selling for around £265,000. There was also a price drop in West Lothian, but prices rose in East Lothian and Midlothian – the third and fifth most expensive areas in Scotland.

Take a look through our gallery to see which areas in Edinburgh were ranked the most expensive – with prices reaching £657,000 in some prime locations.

1 . Murrayfield and Ravelston Prices in Ravelston and Murrayfield ranked as the most expensive in Edinburgh with an average of £657,000. Photo: Street view Google Photo Sales

2 . New Town West Properties in New Town West are the second most expensive in the Capital with an average price of more than £601,000. Photo: Street view Photo Sales

3 . Greenbank and The Braids Greenbank and The Braids on the south west edge of the city came in as third most expensive area to buy a property with average price of £585,000. Photo: Google Photo Sales