Edinburgh house prices: The 15 most expensive areas to buy a house in Edinburgh ranked
It's no secret that buying a house, and even renting a property, in Edinburgh is becoming increasingly difficult, with the city among one of the most expensive places to live in the UK.
Property market figures released by the ESPC show house prices falling in Edinburgh, with the average property selling for around £265,000. There was also a price drop in West Lothian, but prices rose in East Lothian and Midlothian – the third and fifth most expensive areas in Scotland.
Take a look through our gallery to see which areas in Edinburgh were ranked the most expensive – with prices reaching £657,000 in some prime locations.