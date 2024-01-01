Jane Park said in an Instagram post about Webley ‘I’ll never forget you’.

Edinburgh lottery winner Jane Park said she is 'devastated' after her gangland ex-boyfriend was shot dead minutes before the bells.

Armed police rushed to the Anchor Inn in Granton just before midnight on Sunday after local Marc Webley was gunned down outside.

The 38-year-old was reportedly expecting an attack and was carrying weapons when he was shot in the neck. It’s understood he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jane Park shared the tribute on her Instagram

Miss Park, who won £1 million in 2013 aged 17 had been in a romantic relationship with Webley until the pair split recently. Miss Park, now 28, became Britain's youngest winner of the EuroMillions cash and later starred in a documentary about her winnings.

When she won, Jane had been living in a two-bed council house in Edinburgh and earned £8 per hour working in an office doing admin for a charity organisation.

Posting a picture of them together on her Instagram Stories on Monday, she revealed they had spoken on Sunday as she paid tribute to Webley.

She said: “I can't believe I'm writing this. We spoke yesterday. If I could cuddle you again and tell you everything is going to be OK I would give anything to do it, Marc.

"The months we spent together, you taught me some valuable things in life and I'll never ever forget you. I am absolutely devastated. The best bed for you is up there My Handsome.”

Webley's brother Don posted a picture of him on Facebook and friends replied with their condolences including Miss Park, who posted a heart emoji.

Another friend said: 'Sorry for your family's loss mate, RIP Mark.'

In 2006, Webley was jailed for 11 years at for attempted murder after being the gunman in a gangland-style attack. He was cleared of two attempted murders at the High Court in Edinburgh in October 2022.

Cops locked down Granton Road and Granton Crescent outside the pub while investigating the incident.