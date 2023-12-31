Edinburgh’s courts dished out sentences in December for crimes including scams, historic sex crimes, drug dealing and sexual assault.
Among the criminals sentenced this month was women’s football boss Zola McGoldrick, who was jailed over a £30,000 scam to live rent-free in an Edinburgh flat. And a predatory paedophile was jailed for 10 years after being found guilty of sex crimes against children spanning almost four decades. While, a funeral director was found guilty of sexually assaulting a colleague.
1. Disgraced women's football boss jailed
Disgraced Scottish Women’s Premier League director Zola McGoldrick, also known as Zola Affley, carried out a near £30,000 scam to live rent free in an Edinburgh city centre flat. She conned elderly landlord Roderick Glen out of a total of £28,438.75 by failing to pay him any rental cash between September 2018 and May 2020. The mother-of-two denied any wrongdoing but she was found guilty of the elaborate fraud following a two-day trial at Edinburgh Sheriff Court in October. The shamed football boss even forged several letters, claiming they were from the Royal Bank of Scotland, Lloyds Bank and HMRC, in her bid to keep her devious scam going. McGoldrick was given a six month prison sentence on December 12. Photo: Alexander Lawrie
2. Police officer found guilty of sexually assaulting friend
A police officer was found guilty of sexually assaulting a drunk friend while she stayed over at his flat. Johnathan Dunlop, 32, stripped the woman naked and groped her after she returned to his home following a night out with his former partner. The disgraced constable also pulled the victim’s trousers and underwear down during the shocking attack in Edinburgh last year. Dunlop claimed the sexual contact between the pair had been consensual but he was found guilty on December 15 of sexual assault following a three day trial at Edinburgh Sheriff Court. Dunlop was placed on the Sex Offenders Register and sentence was deferred for social work reports to be prepared to next month. Photo: Alexander Lawrie
3. Historic sex crimes against children spanning almost 40 years
Gary Nicholson, 56, was jailed on Tuesday, December 12 after he abused four underage girls in Livingston, Kirkcaldy and Falkirk between 1981 and 2020. He has also been placed on the Sex Offenders Register. He had previously been found guilty at the High Court in Edinburgh on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. Photo: Stock
4. Man caught with a horror collection of bestiality videos
Scott Fleming was found with vile movies showing adults engaging in sexual activity with animals including a horse, a pig and a dog when police raided his home two years ago. Fleming pleaded guilty to a charge of possessing extreme pornographic material between March 19 and May 10, 2021 when he appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court last month. He was back in the dock for sentencing in December where Sheriff Adrian Fraser said the terms of the Sexual Offences Act 2003 “do not apply to the circumstances of this offence”.Fleming, from Prestonpans was sentenced to a nine month supervision order and ordered to carry out 162 hours of unpaid work in the community. Photo: Alexander Lawrie