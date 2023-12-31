2 . Police officer found guilty of sexually assaulting friend

A police officer was found guilty of sexually assaulting a drunk friend while she stayed over at his flat. Johnathan Dunlop, 32, stripped the woman naked and groped her after she returned to his home following a night out with his former partner. The disgraced constable also pulled the victim’s trousers and underwear down during the shocking attack in Edinburgh last year. Dunlop claimed the sexual contact between the pair had been consensual but he was found guilty on December 15 of sexual assault following a three day trial at Edinburgh Sheriff Court. Dunlop was placed on the Sex Offenders Register and sentence was deferred for social work reports to be prepared to next month. Photo: Alexander Lawrie