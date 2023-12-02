2 . Student with child sex abuse images

A university student escaped a jail sentence despite being caught with close to 250,000 child abuse images and videos. Cheng Xia was found to have downloaded the huge amount of indecent images of children including vile pictures depicting children as young as four-years-old being sexually abused by adults. Xia - who is studying for a PHD in Biochemistry at the University of Edinburgh - appeared for sentencing at the city’s sheriff court on November 29, after previously pleading guilty to possessing the images over a near six year period. Sheriff Robert Fife acknowledged Xia had sought out treatment for his “addictive behaviour” and placed him on a supervision order for two years and ordered him to carry out 300 hours of unpaid work. Xia, of Newington, Edinburgh, was also placed on the Sex Offenders Register for five years. Photo: Alexander Lawrie