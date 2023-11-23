Man jailed for life after murdering his wife when she left him after years of abuse
A man who murdered his wife after she left him over his controlling and abusive behaviour has been jailed for life.
John Lizanec, 49, was sentenced to life imprisonment and must serve at least 24 years before he can apply for parole. He was told by the Judge at the High Court in Edinburgh it was possible he would "never be released".
Lizanec who denied the murder was found guilty of killing 44-year-old mother-of-three Michelle Lizanec at their home in Orchard Way, Inchture, on Saturday, 13 February, 2021.
Detective Inspector Gary Lamb said: “This has been an incredibly difficult time for Michelle’s family and friends who have been deeply affected by her tragic and needless death. They have shown great courage and dignity throughout this ordeal.
"I would like to thank the public for their help during our enquiries, and our partners for their work in supporting both the investigation and Michelle’s family.
“I would also like to highlight the tireless work of the officers throughout this inquiry which ensured John Lizanec was held to account and now faces the consequences of his violent actions.
"Our thoughts remain very much with Michelle’s loved ones as they continue to come to terms with their loss. I hope this conviction will help to bring them some degree of comfort."