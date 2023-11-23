Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A 61-year-old man from Fife has been convicted for offences under the Terrorism Act, after sharing ‘hateful’ content online.

Colin Webster, from Kelty, was convicted on Wednesday, November 22 at Dunfermline Sheriff Court after sharing an online video supporting National Action, a proscribed extreme right-wing terrorist group. He was caught as part an investigation by Police Scotland's Counter Terrorism Unit.

Detective Inspector Jon Pleasance, of the Organised Crime and Counter Terrorism Unit, said: “Webster shared this hateful content online with a complete disregard of its corrosive impact or the radicalising effect it could have on others in our communities. It is entirely unacceptable to promote terrorism or extremism, and sharing material of this nature could ultimately endanger the public. We will not hesitate to investigate online behaviour or content which breaches terrorism or other criminal legislation.

Colin Webster from Kelty was convicted under terrorism act