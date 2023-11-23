Fife crime: Man, 61, convicted for terrorism offence after sharing video supporting extreme right-wing group
A 61-year-old man from Fife has been convicted for offences under the Terrorism Act, after sharing ‘hateful’ content online.
Colin Webster, from Kelty, was convicted on Wednesday, November 22 at Dunfermline Sheriff Court after sharing an online video supporting National Action, a proscribed extreme right-wing terrorist group. He was caught as part an investigation by Police Scotland's Counter Terrorism Unit.
Detective Inspector Jon Pleasance, of the Organised Crime and Counter Terrorism Unit, said: “Webster shared this hateful content online with a complete disregard of its corrosive impact or the radicalising effect it could have on others in our communities. It is entirely unacceptable to promote terrorism or extremism, and sharing material of this nature could ultimately endanger the public. We will not hesitate to investigate online behaviour or content which breaches terrorism or other criminal legislation.
“We are committed to combatting terrorism and information from the public is vital. Anyone with information on a terrorist threat should contact Police Scotland on 101 immediately. Trust your instincts to report things that just don’t seem right by reporting in confidence to gov.uk/ACT.”