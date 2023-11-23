Emergency services were called following the crash

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Emergency services were called to Edinburgh’s most famous street after a crash saw a cyclist knocked off their bike.

The crash, involving a car and a cyclist, happened shortly before midday on Thursday, November 23, on the Canongate near the Scottish Parliament. Images taken at the scene show a cyclist on the ground surrounded by members of the public.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An eyewitness said the man was conscious. An ambulance took the man to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.

A cyclist was hit by a car on Canongate in Edinburgh

A Police Scotland spokesperson said:

“We received a report of a crash involving a car and a cyclist at Canongate, Edinburgh around 11.50am on Thursday, 23 November, 2023.

“The male cyclist was taken to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary as a precaution.

“Enquiries are ongoing”