Edinburgh crash: Cyclist hit by car on Canongate near Scottish Parliament
Emergency services were called to Edinburgh’s most famous street after a crash saw a cyclist knocked off their bike.
The crash, involving a car and a cyclist, happened shortly before midday on Thursday, November 23, on the Canongate near the Scottish Parliament. Images taken at the scene show a cyclist on the ground surrounded by members of the public.
An eyewitness said the man was conscious. An ambulance took the man to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said:
“We received a report of a crash involving a car and a cyclist at Canongate, Edinburgh around 11.50am on Thursday, 23 November, 2023.
“The male cyclist was taken to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary as a precaution.
“Enquiries are ongoing”
The ambulance service has been approached for comment.