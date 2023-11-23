News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Edinburgh crash: Cyclist hit by car on Canongate near Scottish Parliament

Emergency services were called following the crash
By Jolene Campbell
Published 23rd Nov 2023, 13:20 GMT
Updated 23rd Nov 2023, 13:41 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Emergency services were called to Edinburgh’s most famous street after a crash saw a cyclist knocked off their bike.

The crash, involving a car and a cyclist, happened shortly before midday on Thursday, November 23, on the Canongate near the Scottish Parliament. Images taken at the scene show a cyclist on the ground surrounded by members of the public.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

An eyewitness said the man was conscious. An ambulance took the man to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.

Most Popular
A cyclist was hit by a car on Canongate in EdinburghA cyclist was hit by a car on Canongate in Edinburgh
A cyclist was hit by a car on Canongate in Edinburgh

A Police Scotland spokesperson said:

“We received a report of a crash involving a car and a cyclist at Canongate, Edinburgh around 11.50am on Thursday, 23 November, 2023.

“The male cyclist was taken to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary as a precaution.

“Enquiries are ongoing”

The ambulance service has been approached for comment.

Related topics:Emergency servicesEdinburghScottish ParliamentPolice Scotland