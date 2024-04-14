Edinburgh retro: 13 photos of devastating fires that changed the face of Edinburgh forever

We take a look at some of the biggest fires to hit Edinburgh down the decades
From the Great Fire of 1824, which destroyed hundreds of homes and claimed 13 lives in Edinburgh’s Old Town, to more recent blazes, such as the inferno that ravaged part of the Cowgate and South Bridge in 2002, we take a look at some devastating fires that changed the face of Edinburgh forever.

Have a look through our photo gallery to see 13 dramatic images of Edinburgh fires throughout history.

In early 1978, a huge blaze broke out at Lawson Donaldson Seeds Ltd, situated between Constitution Street and Wellington Place in Leith. The army had to step in to put the fire out because of the ongoing fireman's strike.

In early 1978, a huge blaze broke out at Lawson Donaldson Seeds Ltd, situated between Constitution Street and Wellington Place in Leith. The army had to step in to put the fire out because of the ongoing fireman's strike. Photo: Submitted

Fireman on turntable ladders battle the blaze at C&A department store on Princes Street, Edinburgh on November 9 1955. The Victorian building was demolished and replaced by a new build.

Fireman on turntable ladders battle the blaze at C&A department store on Princes Street, Edinburgh on November 9 1955. The Victorian building was demolished and replaced by a new build. Photo: Unknown

The gap-site on St Stephen Street Stockbridge, left over from the fire that destroyed the once popular Cinderella-Rockafellas disco in 1991.

The gap-site on St Stephen Street Stockbridge, left over from the fire that destroyed the once popular Cinderella-Rockafellas disco in 1991. Photo: Crauford Tait

