Edinburgh retro: 13 photos of devastating fires that changed the face of Edinburgh forever

From the Great Fire of 1824, which destroyed hundreds of homes and claimed 13 lives in Edinburgh’s Old Town, to more recent blazes, such as the inferno that ravaged part of the Cowgate and South Bridge in 2002, we take a look at some devastating fires that changed the face of Edinburgh forever.
Have a look through our photo gallery to see 13 dramatic images of Edinburgh fires throughout history.
1. 13 Edinburgh fires through history
Have a look through our photo gallery to see 13 dramatic images of Edinburgh fires throughout history. Photo: Third Party
2. Lawson Donaldson fire
In early 1978, a huge blaze broke out at Lawson Donaldson Seeds Ltd, situated between Constitution Street and Wellington Place in Leith. The army had to step in to put the fire out because of the ongoing fireman's strike. Photo: Submitted
3. C&A fire
Fireman on turntable ladders battle the blaze at C&A department store on Princes Street, Edinburgh on November 9 1955. The Victorian building was demolished and replaced by a new build. Photo: Unknown
4. Cinderella's disco fire
The gap-site on St Stephen Street Stockbridge, left over from the fire that destroyed the once popular Cinderella-Rockafellas disco in 1991. Photo: Crauford Tait
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.