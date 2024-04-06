14 photos of Oasis in Edinburgh to mark 30th anniversary of band's legendary 1994 La Belle Angele gig

April 6 marks 30 years since Oasis played their first ever gig on Edinburgh soil – that now-legendary show at La Belle Angele in the Cowgate. Sadly, we don’t have any photos from that particular gig (they were virtually unknown at the time as they still hadn’t released their first single). But Oasis have played several unforgettable gigs in Auld Reekie over the years – and we’ve rounded up a selection of photos from a few of them.

From the minute Oasis burst onto the music scene with anthem-packed debut album Definitely Maybe in 1994, they were on the fast-track to world domination. The Manchester indie band went from playing that aforementioned intimate show at La Belle Angele on April 6, 1994 (five days before debut single Supersonic was even released), to performing for tens of thousands at Murrayfield Stadium in both 2000 and 2009.

Oasis had many bust-up over the years, and they split for the final time in 2009 after Noel Gallagher’s heated confrontation with his younger brother Liam at Rock en Seine festival near Paris.

Definitely Maybe turns 30 this August, and fans are praying this gets them back together, but for now, we will have to make do with memories of their finest shows.

Scroll through our picture gallery to see some of Oasis’s finest moments in Edinburgh – and let us know if you were at any of these gigs.

Oasis in Edinburgh We take a nostalgic look back at the times Oasis has visited Edinburgh over the years

Guitar hero Pictured is Noel Gallagher on stage at Murrayfield in July 2000.

Hey, Mr Tambourine Man Liam Gallagher with his tambourine as Oasis performed a now legendary gig at Murrayfield Stadium on July 29, 2000.