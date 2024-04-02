East Lothian bakery makes ‘difficult decision to close’ permanently after being left with ‘no other option’

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An East Lothian bakery has announced it is to close its doors – less than a year after it opened.

Allan’s Bakery in Tranent, which opened in August, said it was a “difficult decision” but they had “no option” but to pull down the shutters permanently.

The bakery, run by brothers Allan and Chris Shaw, started out in Restalrig Road in Edinburgh, where it will continue to trade following the closure of the Tranent venue.

In a post on Facebook, Allan's Bakery said: “After much consideration, we have made the difficult decision to close the Allan’s Bakery, Tranent location.

“Circumstances beyond our control have left us with no other option. There is a To Let sign now above the shop, however we will continue trading until a new tenant is found.