Edinburgh cafe and bakery announces closure and says 'it was not an easy decision but times are hard’
An Edinburgh vegan cafe and bakery has been forced to shut – after just 18 months in business.
Green Bite Cafe & Bakery, on Inverleith Row, closed its doors for the last time on March 22. The venue’s owners made the announcement on social media, telling loyal customers it was “not an easy decision” to make.
In a post on Facebook, they wrote: "Starting this week with an announcement that it is the final week of Green Bite Cafe. Our last day this week will be Friday (22nd of March).
“It is not an easy decision, but times are hard for small businesses, and unfortunately we are not able to continue our adventure any more.
“We would love to thank our amazing customers for the support over the last 18 months with us. We will miss you.”
In a later post, Green Bite’s owners wrote: “It is still hard to believe that we are writing our last post to you but unfortunately this is the reality for us now.
“We are totally overwhelmed with the support you have given us over the last 18 months and this last week too.
“Your kind words and messages mean the world to us and there is no words to describe how grateful we are for having such amazing customers and friends. One chapter ends today but the story continues now for us as KaMa Vegan Bakes (@kamaveganbakes).”
Customers reacted with sadness to the news of the closure. One regular wrote on Facebook: “So sad to hear this. I enjoyed every meal I had – the difficulty was always what to choose, as all so delicious”. Another said: I'm so gutted! It's been my favourite vegan spot in Edinburgh. Going to miss this gem of a cafe so much and the lovely people who run it”.
