Edinburgh cafe and bakery announces closure and says 'it was not an easy decision but times are hard’

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An Edinburgh vegan cafe and bakery has been forced to shut – after just 18 months in business.

Green Bite Cafe & Bakery, on Inverleith Row, closed its doors for the last time on March 22. The venue’s owners made the announcement on social media, telling loyal customers it was “not an easy decision” to make.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a post on Facebook, they wrote: “Starting this week with an announcement that it is the final week of Green Bite https://www.edinburghnews.scotsman.com/lifestyle/food-and-drink/edinburgh-cafes-new-brunch-spot-from-team-behind-highly-acclaimed-bistro-opening-near-bruntsfield-links-4541629Cafe. Our last day this week will be Friday (22nd of March).

Green Bite Cafe & Bakery, on Inverleith Row in Edinburgh, closed its doors for the last time on March 22. Photo: Green Bite Cafe & Bakery/ Facebook

“It is not an easy decision, but times are hard for small businesses, and unfortunately we are not able to continue our adventure any more.

“We would love to thank our amazing customers for the support over the last 18 months with us. We will miss you.”

In a later post, Green Bite’s owners wrote: “It is still hard to believe that we are writing our last post to you but unfortunately this is the reality for us now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are totally overwhelmed with the support you have given us over the last 18 months and this last week too.

“Your kind words and messages mean the world to us and there is no words to describe how grateful we are for having such amazing customers and friends. One chapter ends today but the story continues now for us as KaMa Vegan Bakes (@kamaveganbakes).”