Kitchen Table by Twelve Triangles is the evolution of the first ‘kitchen table’ concept introduced at the Duke Street bakery back in 2017

Kitchen Table by Twelve Triangles has opened its doors in the Capital, bringing a new daytime dining space to Edinburgh.

The new restaurant promises a menu celebrating dishes that aren’t showy, but punch above their weight when it comes to flavour.

Located on the site formerly housing the Twelve Triangles bakery on Easter Road, it is the evolution of the first ‘kitchen table’ concept introduced at the Duke Street bakery back in 2017.

Born of co-founders Emily Cuddeford and Rachel Morgan’s desire to bring people together around the table to enjoy simple yet innovative cooking, the Duke Street project was put on pause when the Covid-19 pandemic hit, and is now returning at the larger Easter Road site.

The regularly-changing menu evolves with the seasons to champion the best of locally-sourced ingredients from independent producers and suppliers, with current dishes including green lentil dhal with roast squash and crispy kale and Pittormie honey madeleines with honey and fennel seed sugar, damson jam and cultured cream.

Fermenting is also central to the menu, with homemade pickles adding texture and a kick of sourness to pink fir potatoes with pickled walnut salsa verde, whipped feta and foraged leaves or spiced rainbow carrots with corn, pickled cauliflower and coriander oil. Yoghurt and butter are made in-house using milk from Mossgiel Farm, East Ayrshire, and bread comes from Twelve Triangles’ own bakeries.

Twelve Triangles’ low-waste ethos is reflected at their Kitchen Table, where day-old bread is transformed into sourdough crumbs to make frangipane for a hazelnut and bread tart with seasonal jams. House beans on sourdough toast with ’nduja and a jammy egg are made using a by-product from Twelve Triangles’ smoked tomato ketchup to impart depth, bringing a sustainable twist to a household staple.

To drink, coffee comes from local roasters Obadiah and is served alongside daily drink specials, from Pittornie raspberry shrubs to elderberry, ginger and mint water kefir.