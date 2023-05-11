Win or lose, you can always get served in these boozers...

Whether you are popping in for a quick pint before kick-off, toasting victory after the final whistle, or drowning your sorrows after a crushing defeat, these pubs in close proximity to Easter Road are well worth a visit.

Plenty of great pubs in the area welcome home fans, while a few, such as Middletons and The Artisan, have tradionally been frequented by visiting fans.

Take a look through our photo gallery to see 12 pubs frequented by Hibbies before and after home games at Easter Road.

Undefined: related

1 . Hibees haunts Take a look through our photo gallery to see 12 pubs frequented by Hibbies before and after home games at Easter Road. Photo: Third Party Photo Sales

2 . The Persevere Bar Where: 398 Easter Rd, Edinburgh EH6 8HT. Photo: Third Party Photo Sales

3 . Alhambra Bar Where: 227 Leith Walk, Edinburgh EH6 8NX. Photo: Third Party Photo Sales

4 . Robbies Bar Where: 367 Leith Walk, Edinburgh EH6 8SE Photo: Third Party Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 4