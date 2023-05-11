Edinburgh Hibs pubs: 12 bars around Easter Road where Hibernian fans meet for pre-match pints – in pictures
Win or lose, you can always get served in these boozers...
Whether you are popping in for a quick pint before kick-off, toasting victory after the final whistle, or drowning your sorrows after a crushing defeat, these pubs in close proximity to Easter Road are well worth a visit.
Plenty of great pubs in the area welcome home fans, while a few, such as Middletons and The Artisan, have tradionally been frequented by visiting fans.
