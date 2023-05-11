News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Catherine Tate will announce UK Eurovision points on Saturday
Stephen Tompkinson found not guilty of causing grievous bodily harm
Duchess of Edinburgh’s prayers for woman hurt in royal escort crash
Adam Price quits as Plaid Cymru leader after report
Train operator to be brought under government control
Key takes from Donald Trump’s controversial CNN interview

Edinburgh Hibs pubs: 12 bars around Easter Road where Hibernian fans meet for pre-match pints – in pictures

Win or lose, you can always get served in these boozers...

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 11th May 2023, 10:56 BST
Updated 11th May 2023, 11:07 BST

Whether you are popping in for a quick pint before kick-off, toasting victory after the final whistle, or drowning your sorrows after a crushing defeat, these pubs in close proximity to Easter Road are well worth a visit.

Plenty of great pubs in the area welcome home fans, while a few, such as Middletons and The Artisan, have tradionally been frequented by visiting fans.

Take a look through our photo gallery to see 12 pubs frequented by Hibbies before and after home games at Easter Road.

Undefined: related
Take a look through our photo gallery to see 12 pubs frequented by Hibbies before and after home games at Easter Road.

1. Hibees haunts

Take a look through our photo gallery to see 12 pubs frequented by Hibbies before and after home games at Easter Road. Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
Where: 398 Easter Rd, Edinburgh EH6 8HT.

2. The Persevere Bar

Where: 398 Easter Rd, Edinburgh EH6 8HT. Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
Where: 227 Leith Walk, Edinburgh EH6 8NX.

3. Alhambra Bar

Where: 227 Leith Walk, Edinburgh EH6 8NX. Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
Where: 367 Leith Walk, Edinburgh EH6 8SE

4. Robbies Bar

Where: 367 Leith Walk, Edinburgh EH6 8SE Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:Edinburgh