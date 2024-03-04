Edinburgh cafes: New brunch spot from team behind highly-acclaimed bistro opening near Bruntsfield Links
and live on Freeview channel 276
A new neighbourhood cafe from the team behind one of Edinburgh’s best restaurants is set to open its doors.
Located on Barclay Terrace, just off Bruntsfield Links, Margot will serve up coffee, juices, wine, brunch, cakes and bar snacks. The new venue is the latest venture from the owners of LeftField, the highly-acclaimed seafood bistro named recently by Conde Nast Traveller as one of the best restaurants in the Capital.
Announcing the new eaterie on Instagram, the owners wrote: “She’s almost here! We are so excited to tell you about our new addition @margotedinburgh. An all day neighbourhood cafe serving the best @allpressespressouk coffee, juices, wine, brunch, cakes & bar snacks
“Just a few doors down on Barclay Terrace where our lovely neighbours Castello coffee used to be Margot will be opening in March and we can’t wait to welcome you!”An exact opening date is still to be announced. You can get all the latest updates on LeftField’s Instagram page at https://www.instagram.com/leftfieldedinburgh/