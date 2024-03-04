News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh cafes: New brunch spot from team behind highly-acclaimed bistro opening near Bruntsfield Links

Margot, which is opening near Bruntsfield Links in Edinburgh, is described as an all-day neighbourhood cafe
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 4th Mar 2024, 11:52 GMT
A new neighbourhood cafe from the team behind one of Edinburgh’s best restaurants is set to open its doors.

Located on Barclay Terrace, just off Bruntsfield Links, Margot will serve up coffee, juices, wine, brunch, cakes and bar snacks. The new venue is the latest venture from the owners of LeftField, the highly-acclaimed seafood bistro named recently by Conde Nast Traveller as one of the best restaurants in the Capital.

Announcing the new eaterie on Instagram, the owners wrote: “She’s almost here! We are so excited to tell you about our new addition @margotedinburgh. An all day neighbourhood cafe serving the best @allpressespressouk coffee, juices, wine, brunch, cakes & bar snacks

New all-day neighbourhood cafe Margot will open on Barclay Terrace, and is the latest venure from the team behind LeftField, pictured right.New all-day neighbourhood cafe Margot will open on Barclay Terrace, and is the latest venure from the team behind LeftField, pictured right.
“Just a few doors down on Barclay Terrace where our lovely neighbours Castello coffee used to be Margot will be opening in March and we can’t wait to welcome you!”An exact opening date is still to be announced. You can get all the latest updates on LeftField’s Instagram page at https://www.instagram.com/leftfieldedinburgh/

