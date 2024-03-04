Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new neighbourhood cafe from the team behind one of Edinburgh’s best restaurants is set to open its doors.

Located on Barclay Terrace, just off Bruntsfield Links, Margot will serve up coffee, juices, wine, brunch, cakes and bar snacks. The new venue is the latest venture from the owners of LeftField, the highly-acclaimed seafood bistro named recently by Conde Nast Traveller as one of the best restaurants in the Capital.

Announcing the new eaterie on Instagram, the owners wrote: “She’s almost here! We are so excited to tell you about our new addition @margotedinburgh. An all day neighbourhood cafe serving the best @allpressespressouk coffee, juices, wine, brunch, cakes & bar snacks

