9 of Edinburgh’s most beautiful restaurants according to Condé Nast, including The Witchery by The Castle

Condé Nast Traveller has chosen 25 of the most beautiful restaurants in Scotland – and no fewer than nine are in Edinburgh.
The respected travel bible says “even to hardened locals, Edinburgh possesses a magic that few other UK cities claim”, adding that “the city's most beautiful restaurants fully embrace its history in their individual ways”.
Take a look through our photo gallery to see which nine Edinburgh restaurants Condé Nast Traveller recommends to those wanting to “enjoy gorgeous surroundings and stellar food”.
The Spence at Gleneagles Townhouse
Where: No. 39 St Andrew Square, Edinburgh EH2 2AD. Conde Nast writes: The Spence finds its home in a former banking hall, where huge arched windows and an intricate cupola flood the space with light. Interiors are wonderfully feminine with pistachio and pastel pink seating, dinky table lights and fringed detailing used to soften swathes of original marble columns. Photo: Third Party
Montrose, Abbeyhill
Where: 1 Montrose Terrace, Edinburgh EH7 5DJ. Conde Nast writes: This is one for those who appreciate pared-back design, with its neutral palette illuminated by candlelight in the evenings. There’s a wine bar downstairs serving small plates and a restaurant upstairs which deals in a set four-course menu. Photo: Third Party
Lookout by Gardener's Cottage
Where: 38 Calton Hill, Edinburgh EH7 5AA. Conde Nast writes: The top seats in the house are found in the joining of the floor-to-ceiling windows that form two sides of the restaurant, where your table feels like it’s floating above the capital in its very own glass box. Photo: Third Party