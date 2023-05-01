News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh's 33 best restaurants, coffee shops, bakeries and sandwich shops according to Conde Nast Traveller

Condé Nast Traveller has long been a reliable source of top-notch food and drink recommendations – and the travel bible has just released a new list of the 33 best places to eat in Edinburgh.

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 1st May 2023, 14:24 BST
Updated 1st May 2023, 14:50 BST

The Condé Nast team haven’t just gone for the usual suspects – such as the city’s Michelin-starred eateries – they’ve also included coffee shops, bakeries and sandwhich shops.

Take a look through our photo gallery to see what the magazine’s writers consider Edinburgh’s best places to eat.

1. 'Edinburgh's 33 best places to eat'

Take a look through our photo gallery to see what Conde Nast Traveller consider Edinburgh’s best places to eat. Photo: Third Party

Where: 8-10 Grindlay St, Edinburgh EH3 9AS. Conde Nast Traveller says: 'Sushi in historic surroundings'.

2. Kanapi Sushi

Where: 8-10 Grindlay St, Edinburgh EH3 9AS. Conde Nast Traveller says: 'Sushi in historic surroundings'. Photo: Third Party

Where: 1A Alva Street, Edinburgh EH2 4PH. Conde Nast Traveller says: 'An under-the-radar hit hidden in the West End'.

3. Forage and Chatter

Where: 1A Alva Street, Edinburgh EH2 4PH. Conde Nast Traveller says: 'An under-the-radar hit hidden in the West End'. Photo: Third Party

Where: 55 Thistle Street, Edinburgh EH2 1DY. Conde Nast Traveller says: 'This low-lit restaurant is the city’s ultimate evening hangout.'

4. The Bon Vivant

Where: 55 Thistle Street, Edinburgh EH2 1DY. Conde Nast Traveller says: 'This low-lit restaurant is the city’s ultimate evening hangout.' Photo: Third Party

Related topics:EdinburghMichelin