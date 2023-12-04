A Pinch of Salt’s owners say they have lost money every day since opening in August

An Edinburgh coffee shop has announced it will be closing down in the next few weeks – just months after they opened.

A Pinch of Salt, which sells coffees and cakes from a converted old police box on Princes Street, took to social media to share the sad news.

The owners said locals and tourists are opting to support nearby chains instead of them, adding that a promise from their landlord to bring daily tour groups to the kiosk “was never honoured”.

A PInch of Salt has announced it will be closing down its Princes Street kiosk in the next few weeks – just months after they opened.

As a result, the cafe will serve its last customers on December 23, having opened in the summer with high expectations.

Posting to Instagram, A Pinch of Salt said: “Unfortunately, although the foot-fall is high on Princes Street, locals and tourists are still opting to support nearby chains. Furthermore, my landlord promised to bring me daily tour groups, which he has never honoured.

“I spent 120 hours across two weeks renovating this (whilst working full-time) for it to have lost money almost every day since it opened in August. So as a final plea, PLEASE come and support it while you still can and help me salvage some of the funds I put into creating this little box of joy.”

They added: “Our house-blend, @mr_eoin coffee, hot chocolate made with house-made Belgian chocolate ganache, and loose-leaf @roseveartea tea is FAR superior to the overly-priced drinks you’ll find at neighbouring chains and vendors at the Christmas Market.

“I’d really appreciate your support during this challenging time.”