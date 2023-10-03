News you can trust since 1873
Popular Edinburgh coffee shop closes after 10 years in city centre - and thanks customers for ‘the memories’

Edinburgh Frederick Street branch of coffee shop chain has shut for good
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 16:20 BST
Updated 3rd Oct 2023, 16:20 BST
A popular Edinburgh coffee shop has announced its sad closure, after a decade of serving customers in the Capital.

Cairngorm Coffee shut the doors of their Frederick Street venue on Saturday for the final time, with the owners posting an emotional message on social media.

In a post on Facebook, staff at Cairngorm Coffee wrote: “The final day at Frederick Street today. Bittersweet emotions that we’re closing the chapter that got us started on our journey, but thankful that we completed a ten year lease – an enormous achievement in recent years.

Cairngorm Coffee shut the doors of their Frederick Street venue on Saturday for the final time, with the posing for a photo outside the Edinburgh venue.Cairngorm Coffee shut the doors of their Frederick Street venue on Saturday for the final time, with the posing for a photo outside the Edinburgh venue.
“Over that time we’ve had the incredible luck to have worked with many, many great people who have shaped the shop into many forms. I’ll look back on those more in the coming weeks, but for now I hope you are able to get down for a coffee.”

Cairngorm Coffee will continue serving from its branches at Melville Place and Bonnie & Wild's Scottish Marketplace, located inside St James Quarter.

