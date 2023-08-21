The new restaurant could be set to open on Frederick Street in Edinburgh

Hot on the heels of its first Scottish restaurant, a popular London chain are looking to add a second site north of the border.

With their branch on West Nile Street in Glasgow set to open its doors in September, plans have now been put forward for a Rosa’s Thai restaurant in Frederick Street in Edinburgh city centre.

The plans centre around the former Café Rouge premises, according to documents lodged with City of Edinburgh Council.

Plans have been put forward for a Rosa’s Thai restaurant in Frederick Street in Edinburgh city centre. Photos: Rosa’s Thai

The planning application states: “Rosa’s Thai propose to maintain the existing boundary to the front and retain the existing planters redecorated only in Rosa brand colour.

“Entrance doors will be redecorated with new lighting in the same position replacing what is currently in situ. Signage will be replaced and flags attached to existing flag pole bracketry."

It added: “All listed features and elements will be retained, with internal decoration and the main layout remaining existing internally with new furnishings and finishes.”

Rosa’s Thai was co-founded by Saiphin and Alex Moore, who brought dishes from Saiphin’s native Thailand to London when they opened a market stall on Brick Lane back in 2007.

Just one year later they took over ‘Rosa’s Cafe’ in Spitalfields, a traditional east London cafe just around the corner from the market stall, and opened the first Rosa’s Thai restaurant – keeping the ‘Rosa’s’ name because they didn’t have the means to change the sign.

Now, 15 years later, Rosa’s has become renowned for bringing its fresh, vibrant cooking, signature Thai hospitality and Bangkok café vibes to cities and neighbourhoods across the UK.Guests at Rosa’s Thai can expect an unfussy and relaxed dining experience that is authentically Thai.