An Edinburgh restaurant has launched an exciting spring new menu designed by Gordon Ramsay’s former executive chef.

Steve Allen, the highly-respected chef who has worked at Michelin starred restaurants, has focused on fresh seasonal ingredients to showcase classic French cuisine at Côte on Frederick Street.

Allen’s new menu additions celebrate La Saison Délicieuse with a collection of timeless dishes, sharing plates, seasonal spritzers and French classics with a Côte twist.

The result is a beautiful and innovative new menu which says au revoir to winter and officially welcomes spring with the fresh selection of seasonal delights.

The spring menu includes Cote’s classic Charcuterie Board, baked Camembert, Cheese Gougères and Smoked Salmon and Potato Croquettes.

Starters include a cheese soufflé which Allen designed with creamy Camembert, topped with a golden cheese crust and paired with a mustard and chive cream sauce.

The new mains include Roasted Lamb Rump. This perfectly tender, blushing pink free-range grass fed lamb rump is an all-time classic hailing from Nice and served with ratatouille. Allen has kept Cote’s traditional, combining aubergine, courgette, peppers, onions and perfectly sweet tomatoes. And to top off the whole soirée, a salty black olive tapenade and fragrant basil.

And a highlight of the new desserts is the Elderflower & Strawberry Crème Brûlée. Literally translating to ‘burnt cream’, this is perhaps France’s most celebrated dessert, and has been satisfying sweet tooths since 1691.

Cote’s has all the trappings of a classic – creamy, smooth texture, the perfect golden brown, sugary crust – but is made with smooth vanilla and the delicate taste of elderflower. Topped with a juicy strawberry, elderflower and basil salad. Could there be a better way to say ‘bonjour spring’?

These are just a few of the new dishes – the full menu can be found online.

Allen has worked at Michelin starred restaurants, Restaurant Gordon Ramsay, Petrus and he opened Gordon Ramsay at Claridges which won a Michelin star within its first year. He also worked on all of chef Ramsay’s books From “Secret’s” to “World Kitchen”.

He said of Cote’s new menu: “I have been cooking French cuisine since the age of 13 and this menu is a reflection of everything I love about French food in the spring.

“Our main focus is and always will be about the taste of our food at Cote. Simple, yet complex and delicious.”

