A popular city centre nightclub has announced its closure after seven years and has invited their party-going regulars to come for ‘one last dance’ at the end of the month before closing the doors close for the final time.

Bourbon on Frederick Street, opened in 2016, providing a range of energetic nights – from ‘Milk Tuesday’s’, ‘Rascal Thursdays’ and their flagship event ‘Bourbon Saturday’s. The club offered a range of VIP packages for group bookings to the ‘home of hip hop, R&B and commercial music in Edinburgh’ priced between £50 to £500.

Making the announcement on social media, bosses at the club said: “Seven years of throwing the best nights out in the Capital. Seven years of the best staff, DJs and customers. Seven years of partying with the Capital’s finest. It’s been real…Thanks for the memories”

Bourbon nightclub on Frederick street will close later in the month

Owners have also invited their customers for one last hurrah at the Frederick Street venue on August 19. They added: “You know this is going to be crazy. Come join us for one last dance in Bourbon.”

The reasons for the nightclub’s closure are not yet known, but delivering the news at the weekend with just six days notification has left some regulars in disbelief.