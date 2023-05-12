A fundraising page has been set to raise back an Edinburgh man’s life savings stolen by con artists.

Mick Mansell, who owns the Lodge Coffee House on Braid Road in Morningside, says he was tricked into investing £100,000 with a scam crypto site.

After he shared the news of his devastating loss on Facebook, kind-hearted customers have been making donations to a Crowdfunding page set up to help Mick and his family.

Posting on the Lodge Coffee House facebook page this week, Mick wrote: “Dear people, I’ve pondered for days whether to write this as it’s more personal than coffee shop related. Last week I had my life’s savings of £100k stolen from a scammer crypto site. Seven years of working the Lodge, wearing cheap sweatshirts and jeans, to save money for my children and their future.

“I invested it all in January after doing due diligence on the company, so felt safe. My £35k deposit on my little flat was due, so I tried to withdraw my money (I’d allegedly made a lot of return). It never arrived. After weeks of investigation it was found to be fraudulent, and every avenue has been explored to retrieve it.

“The point of the post? Not sympathy, financial gain, or anything like that. I did it. Nobody forced me. Just a warning really – do not, unless you’re a financial professional, do what I did.

“It’s ruined my chance of a house for a dad and his kids, so be very careful what you do with your money. Anybody can be anybody on the internet.”

After seeing Mick’s heartfelt post, Karina Reinhardt set up a Crowdfunding page to help him out.

She wrote on the page: “Mick is the much loved owner of the Lodge Coffee House in the Hermitage of Braid local nature reserve. He serves the community with a smile and a chat, and the best scones around!

“Devastatingly, he has recently lost his life's savings due to a financial scam, many of you will have seen his recent post about this huge loss. This money was saved in the hope that it would provide for his children's home and future security.

“Many people want to help in some small way, and if you can donate anything it would be hugely appreciated. This has understandably been a terrible blow to an honest man who works so hard for his family. Even the cost of a cup of coffee will help.”