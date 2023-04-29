1 . Toast

Evening News deputy editor Ginny Sanderson chose this Leith establishment as her favourite place to go for a coffee. She said: "You’re lucky if you get a seat in Toast at Leith Shore, even during the week it is bustling at lunch time. And for good reason, the coffee is great, the location by the Water of Leith is idyllic, and the brunch here is scrumptious." Photo: Contributed