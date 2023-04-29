We reveal what we think are the best places for people to go for a nice quiet space to have a coffee.
1. Toast
Evening News deputy editor Ginny Sanderson chose this Leith establishment as her favourite place to go for a coffee. She said: "You’re lucky if you get a seat in Toast at Leith Shore, even during the week it is bustling at lunch time. And for good reason, the coffee is great, the location by the Water of Leith is idyllic, and the brunch here is scrumptious." Photo: Contributed
2. Kilimanjaro Coffee
Trainee reporter Neil Johnstone chose this Nicolson Street coffee shop as his favourite in the city. He said: "As a relatively new dad I find myself assessing coffee shops by the quality of babyccinos - and Kilimanjaro Coffee definitely takes first place in my opinion. My daughter (inset) absolutely loves them! Always a vibrant atmosphere with great food and coffee it’s also a great place to watch the world go by." Photo: Connie Ma, Wikimedia.
3. Cafe Vigo
This coffee shop at St John's Road in Corstorphine was chosen by reporter Kevin Quinn as his favourite in the city. He said: "You get a lovely coffee at Cafe Vigo, with friendly staff. And as an added bonus, you can get a tasty breakfast at the same time. When it’s lovely weather you can even sit outside and soak up the sun." Photo: Google
4. Black Medicine Coffee Co
Lifestyle editor Gary Flockhart chose Black Medicine Coffee Co on Nicolson Street as his favourite. He said: "If you manage to get one of the window seats at this busy coffee shop, it's people-watching heaven. The coffee and paninis are very good - and reasonably priced, too. Interesting fact: It was named on the notion that the native peoples of America once called coffee Black Medicine." Photo: Google