An Edinburgh couple has opened their third coffee spot after their Morningside cafe started in lockdown became a success story and go-to brunch spot.

Liv Connolly Bastock who runs Salt with husband Steve has now opened A Pinch of Salt – Morningside, their second police box in the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following a successful few years after lockdown opening the pair are delighted to be opening their third venue just a few months after taking over a police box in Tollcross.

It's a family affair: Liv, Steve and son Archie Photo: Jenny Rose Anderson

Flagship restaurant Salt cafe located on Morningside Road serves all-day brunch, coffee, cocktails and cake, while A Pinch of Salt serves their house-blend Mr Eion coffee and freshly baked goodies from the café.

Director Liv Connolly Bastock who bakes for all three venues says their ten-strong team is like family to them. Steve is an award-winning artisanal butcher.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Even the pets are part of the team. The cafe dog is called Macchiato and cats Benedict and Mimosa. Even their four-year-old son Archie loves to help out.

“Our son has grown up in the business. He asks to come in some days. He loves to make breakfast muffins. We have a child safe area. He wears his own little dinosaur apron and has pancakes on his breaks. It’s great, he cracks an egg better than anyone!”

A Pinch of Salt is third site for the couple Photo: Jenny Rose Anderson

"He has helped us make the place very family friendly. Everything is pre approved by our toddler if it’s for kids. I think if kids are entertained then the adults can enjoy a leisurely brunch experience. We do stand out for our customer service too. We like to treat everyone and make them feel special.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s great to be open and everyone has been so welcoming. I just love what I do. Every day is a dream.

Recalling how tough it was opening during lockdown Liv says she hopes it can bring hope to other small businesses that were hit hard by the pandemic.

"It was tough opening in lockdown, terrifying but exciting. My husband was laid off and I lost all my freelance work. We saw the cafe and decided to go for it. We were in the cafe day and night. Five weeks after we got the keys we opened. It seemed impossible. The pandemic forced us to make a success of things, it was sink or swim.”

SALT scooped the best cafe award from the Evening News in 2022. Now after renovating and opening two police boxes the couple have their sights set on expanding right across the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"When we won the best cafe award from the Evening News we felt lucky and it gave us the confidence that we were doing something right. So we tested the waters taking on the Tollcross box.

"I always thought A Pinch of Salt was a cute name and we had this desire to grow the brand. It’s going great. Our ambition now is to have coffee spots all over Edinburgh. People already recognise the colour and brand, which is amazing.”