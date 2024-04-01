Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Locals have reacted with great sadness to the news that a popular East Lothian bistro has closed its doors – after 18 years.

The Bistro at the Brunton in Musselburgh said it was a “very difficult” decision to shut, but added that they “had been left with "no alternative”.

In March 2023, the Brunton Theatre, which houses the bistro, was closed after safety concerns were raised over its roof. East Lothian Council said it had found Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (RAAC) had been used in roof slabs in the form of Siporex roof slabs.

Announcing the bistro’s closure in a post of Facebook, Norma Buchan wrote: “It is with a heavy heart that I have to announce that the Bistro at the Brunton under my management has closed its doors for the last time. It will now be East Lothian Council and The Brunton Theatre Trust’s decision as to whether, or when it will re-open.

“Zandra Borthwick and myself opened the business eighteen years ago and I am sure you will appreciate this has been a very difficult decision to take. However, in the end there is no alternative but to close. In recent years, the business has faced many financial challenges. The pandemic presented major difficulties for our operation, which had a heavy financial impact on our sustainability.

“Unfortunately, the closure of the theatre, venues 1 & 2, the reduction in office use by East Lothian Council and the current cost of living crisis has had a devastating effect on the business. The situation has been compounded by the lack of information on how, when and if the building problems will be resolved. Despite our very best efforts, it has not been possible to continue.

“Back in 2006 at the opening of the Bistro at the Brunton, Councillor Norman Murray suggested the facility had the potential to be a thriving social hub for Musselburgh and beyond. I believe we delivered on this in the eighteen years that we have operated.

“I truly appreciate the support so many of you have offered myself and the Bistro team over the years. Taking the decision to close has been a very difficult and an emotionally draining experience for myself and the Bistro staff. I would however encourage everyone to share this information as it is important to me that our wonderful, loyal customers and clients learn the news of our abrupt closure before their next planned visit.”

Loyal customers took to the comments section to express their disappointment over the closure.

One person said: “This is so sad. I'm honestly lost for words the amount of restaurants cafes pubs etc closing down is alarming! And the food is gorgeous with the most humble and kind staff... So sad sending love and hugs to everyone.”

Another wrote: “It’s a sad day for Musselburgh. Many people made it their place to meet each week. A great deal of heart and soul went into the business. You’ll be missed. Wishing you good things in the future.”