East Lothian crime: Police warn residents to ‘remain vigilant’ after series of housebreakings
Residents in two East Lothian towns have been warned to “remain vigilant” after a series of housebreakings.
Police said a number of homes in the area have been targeted by thieves in recent weeks, specifically in Haddington and North Berwick.
A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Please remain vigilant and report any incidents via 101, or Crimestoppers 0800 555 111, however if the crime is ongoing please report via 999.
“Get into good routines by keeping your doors locked at all times and don't leave keys where they are easily accessible.”