Residents in two East Lothian towns have been warned to “remain vigilant” after a series of housebreakings.

Police said a number of homes in the area have been targeted by thieves in recent weeks, specifically in Haddington and North Berwick.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Please remain vigilant and report any incidents via 101, or Crimestoppers 0800 555 111, however if the crime is ongoing please report via 999.