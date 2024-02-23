Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police in East Lothian are appealing for witnesses after a pensioner was seriously injured in an alleged assault.

The incident happened in Tranent on Wednesday (February 21) at around 5.50pm, two vehicles stopped on Church Street. Officers said an altercation occurred, during which a 77-year-old man was allegedly assaulted and suffered a serious leg injury.

A 30-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident. Police are asking anyone who saw what happened to come forward.

Detective Sergeant Jordan Sharp from Dalkeith CID said: “This incident happened on a busy section of the town during the early evening when we know there were other drivers and road users around.

“I’d ask anyone who saw what happened, or could provide any associated dash-cam footage, to get in touch with officers as soon as possible.”

Those with information should contact Police Scotland via 101 and quote incident number 2775 of 21 February, 2024.